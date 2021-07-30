Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 105,400 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.06% of The Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

