Pendal Group Limited Grows Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

QTS opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

