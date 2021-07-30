Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.25 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $309.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,810 shares of company stock worth $8,203,140. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

