Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Cosan stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

