Pendal Group Limited Purchases 18,786 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,525.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 646,348 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 78.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

