Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $147.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.11. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

