Pendal Group Limited Raises Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 293.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 398.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.