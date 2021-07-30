Pendal Group Limited Sells 11,841 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

