Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,695 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

