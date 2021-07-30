Pendal Group Limited Sells 18,313 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after buying an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 1,243,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after buying an additional 1,005,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.