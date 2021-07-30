Pendal Group Limited Sells 24,128 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

SJR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

