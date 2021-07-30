Pendal Group Limited Sells 3,818 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

