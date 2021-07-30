Pendal Group Limited Takes $1.10 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.