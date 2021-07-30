Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.28% of Eagle Point Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

