Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,782,899 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £257.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

