Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

