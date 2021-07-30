PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,658,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock valued at $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares valued at $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

