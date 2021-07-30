PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.