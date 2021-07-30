PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE PMT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.