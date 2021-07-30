Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $170.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.22 million and the lowest is $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $264.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,652.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

