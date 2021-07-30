Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.