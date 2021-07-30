Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSMMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.37%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

