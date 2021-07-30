Perth Mint Gold Token Price Reaches $1,841.93 on Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,841.93 or 0.04582540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,647.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

