Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.64 ($0.28). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 21.42 ($0.28), with a volume of 4,699,245 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.01. The company has a market cap of £847.65 million and a P/E ratio of -23.80.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

