PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 37,814,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,475. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

