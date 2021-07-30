Phala Network Hits Market Cap of $137.05 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $137.05 million and $39.03 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

