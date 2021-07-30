Phil Kirk Purchases 100,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 329.60 ($4.31). The stock had a trading volume of 397,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.43. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.93).

HBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

