Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

