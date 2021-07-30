Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

