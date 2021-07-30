PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHSC stock remained flat at $GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of -75.00. PHSC has a 1-year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

Get PHSC alerts:

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.