Pigeoncoin Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $80,032.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

