Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PILBF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of PILBF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.39. 121,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,562. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.