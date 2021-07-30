PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.
