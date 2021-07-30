PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,330,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 522,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,580.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

