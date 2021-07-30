PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 171,164 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 64,722 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 140,135 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

