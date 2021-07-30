Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. 92,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,592. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.92.

