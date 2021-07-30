Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $92.10

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.10, but opened at $88.58. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 34,931 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

