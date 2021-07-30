Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Up 59.7% in July

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,100 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of PNGAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. 289,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,733. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

