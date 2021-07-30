Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $175,509,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

