Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,948,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,670,128. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

