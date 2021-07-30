Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.18.

PINS traded down $11.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 794,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216,385. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -990.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinterest by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

