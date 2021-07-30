Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

PINS stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.31. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

