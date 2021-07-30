Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $73.98 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 127.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

