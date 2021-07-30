Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFIC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FFIC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $691.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

