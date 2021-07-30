Piper Sandler Boosts The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.85.

HSY opened at $178.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after acquiring an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Company raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Company now owns 12,703,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,079,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,995,000 after buying an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

