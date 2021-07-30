Piper Sandler Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

CME has been the subject of several other reports. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $214.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.95. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

