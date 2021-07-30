Piper Sandler Comments on Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,343,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

