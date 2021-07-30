Piper Sandler Comments on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

SYK opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 91,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

