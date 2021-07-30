Piper Sandler Increases Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $88.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.39. 3,248,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.