Piper Sandler Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $79.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $930,450.00. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Janus Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant now owns 526,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 170,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company now owns 720,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 152,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 618,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

