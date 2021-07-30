Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.